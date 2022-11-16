AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone stock traded up $40.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,466.00. 3,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,196. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,287.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,171.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.