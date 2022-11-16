Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading Down 16.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) traded down 16.7% on Wednesday after Atb Cap Markets downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 866,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,065,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40. The firm has a market cap of C$22.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group ( TSE:XLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$27.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

