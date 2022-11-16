Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.93 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $148.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.07 or 0.00078849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00061075 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000414 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011581 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023286 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001505 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005501 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000133 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,541,892 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.