Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.28. Avalon shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 25,434 shares trading hands.

Avalon Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Avalon

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

