AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.15) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 3,180 ($37.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,117.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,618.33. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,800 ($21.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,495.12 ($41.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.60 billion and a PE ratio of -152.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,113 ($36.58) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.20) to GBX 3,100 ($36.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,303.25 ($38.82).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Stories

