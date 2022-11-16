Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon Sells 3,563 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

ACLS stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

