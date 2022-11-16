Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $65.84 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.05 or 0.00042516 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $678.05 million and $65.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,577.17 or 0.99989367 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010591 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036765 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00238536 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.24420473 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $82,231,496.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars.

