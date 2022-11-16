Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock to $170.00. The company traded as high as $191.31 and last traded at $191.04, with a volume of 645317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.96.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 129.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

