Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AYA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 0.8 %

AYA stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 101,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,232. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$11.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$836.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.17.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

