Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.00 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. TheStreet cut Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Azenta has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $160,068,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $46,502,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,746,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.