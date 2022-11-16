B. Riley Lowers GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target to $5.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GP opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a negative net margin of 95.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 60,618 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.