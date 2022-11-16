B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as high as C$4.74. B2Gold shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 2,146,818 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,481,571.60.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

