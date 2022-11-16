Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 1,150 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Humana by 10.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Humana by 32.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Humana by 149.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $512.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.39. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

