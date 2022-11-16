Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,545,800. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

