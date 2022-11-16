Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,751. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NOW stock opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $695.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.72, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.