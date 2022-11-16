Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $687,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,682.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

