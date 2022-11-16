Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $657,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $188.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.81. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $194.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

