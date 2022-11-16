Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below stock opened at $155.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

