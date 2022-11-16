Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $305.28 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

