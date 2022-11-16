Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 5,280 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.