Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 1,747 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Chevron were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after buying an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 47.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

