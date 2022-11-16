Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 230 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $736.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $769.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $721.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

