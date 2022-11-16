Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

