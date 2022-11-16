Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

CHK opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

