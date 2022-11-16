Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €82.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €82.00 ($84.54) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($115.67) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($121.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

FRA:LEG traded down €0.66 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €67.14 ($69.22). The stock had a trading volume of 257,056 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.54. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($101.55).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

