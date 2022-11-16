Baader Bank Reiterates “€9.30” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.30 ($9.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.04) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.34) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.79) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.64) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.89) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

TEG traded up €0.04 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting €7.38 ($7.60). 779,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €5.64 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of €27.06 ($27.90). The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.