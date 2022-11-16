Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in October

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCSF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 309,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,373. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $889.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 103.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 196.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.