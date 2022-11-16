Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading 2.6% Higher

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.22 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.10). 143,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 286,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £559.44 million and a P/E ratio of 925.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a GBX 2.77 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

