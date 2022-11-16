Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading 2.6% Higher

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.22 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.10). 143,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 286,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.07).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Bakkavor Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £559.44 million and a P/E ratio of 925.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.13.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.
