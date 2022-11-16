Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 529,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Balchem stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average is $128.05. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,802,000 after buying an additional 83,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,655,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 726,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

