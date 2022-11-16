Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading 7.6% Higher

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.00. 21,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 532,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BALY. Cowen lowered their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 124,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

