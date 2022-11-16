Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

