Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Bancroft Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years.
Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
BCV opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $33.58.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
