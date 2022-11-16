Bank of Hawaii Acquires 121 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

