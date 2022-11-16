Bank of Hawaii Acquires 3,809 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Marqeta Price Performance

About Marqeta

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.19. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.