Bank of Hawaii Has $577,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in FedEx were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.08. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.