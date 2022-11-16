Bank of Hawaii Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of SNY opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.