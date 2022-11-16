Bank of Hawaii Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi Company Profile

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

