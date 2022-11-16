Bank of Hawaii Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $938,627,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,206,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067,946 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CM opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

