Bank of Hawaii Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

