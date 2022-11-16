Bank of Hawaii Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $180.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

