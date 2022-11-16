Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 31.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.09. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,003. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $350.71. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

