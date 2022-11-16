Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,785 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,489 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 23.5% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.4% in the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 36,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,881. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vodafone Group Public

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

