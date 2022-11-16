Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

