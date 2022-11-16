Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

DD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

