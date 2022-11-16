Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $163.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

