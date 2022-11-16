Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.33% of Valero Energy worth $165,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

VLO traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,631. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

