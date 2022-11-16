Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,399,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.70% of CAE worth $135,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,162 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,482,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 6,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

