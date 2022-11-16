Bank of Montreal Can Has $234.82 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of S&P Global worth $234,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.20. 9,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.