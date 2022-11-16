Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 806,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $151,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 98.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $228.42. 2,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,293. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

