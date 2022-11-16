Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of BlackRock worth $198,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 11.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded down $13.19 on Wednesday, reaching $727.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.71. The company has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $956.63.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,910 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,552. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.