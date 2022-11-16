Bank of Montreal Can Sells 87,868 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $173,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,487. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.38 and a 200-day moving average of $247.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $309.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.